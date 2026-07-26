'Regulation Should Be A Guardrail, Not A Tollgate', Says FM Sitharaman At NDTV Profit Awards

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said a broad set of high-frequency economic indicators continues to point to sustained momentum in the Indian economy, with healthy trends in consumption, investment and manufacturing despite external headwinds.

Speaking at NDTV Business Leadership Awards 2026, Sitharaman said indicators such as order books, GST collections, e-way bill generation, electricity demand, digital payments, vehicle sales and tractor sales remain robust, reflecting the economy's underlying strength.

"Orders, GST collections, e-way bill generation, electricity demand, digital payments, vehicle and tractor sales, all of them remain healthy. They point to sustained growth, sustained strength also in consumption, investment, manufacturing, and formal economic activity," she said.

The finance minister credited India's growth to "the hardworking people of our country," while describing the government's role as that of an enabler.

According to Sitharaman, the government's approach rests on five broad pillars: a trust-based regulatory environment, quality physical infrastructure, international partnerships, macroeconomic stability, and sustained investment in future generations.

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On regulation, she said the Centre has undertaken one of India's most systematic deregulation exercises under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, in partnership with states. Measures include extending the validity of licences and certificates, replacing physical inspections with third-party certifications in many cases, and decriminalising routine business lapses.

"Our conviction is simple. Regulation should be a guardrail, not a tollgate. And deregulation for us is a habit we intend to keep," Sitharaman said.

The finance minister also highlighted the government's infrastructure push, saying India has built highways, expressways, airports, ports and dedicated freight corridors at an unprecedented pace over the past decade. She said the PM Gati Shakti initiative has enabled integrated infrastructure planning across sectors.

"There was a time when Indian enterprise competed despite India's infrastructure. Today, increasingly, it competes with confidence because of it," she said, adding that the focus has now shifted to how quickly businesses can leverage the infrastructure being created.

Sitharaman also pointed to India's expanding international economic partnerships, saying trade agreements are creating new opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, garment exporters, leather and handicraft industries, as well as exporters of organic products and traditional wellness offerings. She added that these partnerships are also opening new avenues for Indian students and skilled professionals abroad.

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