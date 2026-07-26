NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026: Shriram Finance Wins 'Financial Powerhouse Of The Year' Title

Non banking financial company Shriram Finance has been named the Financial Powerhouse of the Year at the NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026.

The award recognises a bank, NBFC, insurer, asset management company or financial institution that has demonstrated leadership in capital strength, growth, innovation, governance and trust, while playing a key role in strengthening India's financial system and supporting economic growth.

The other nominees in the category were BSE, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Indian Bank, Union Bank of India, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Canara Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda (BoB).

The winner was selected using a weighted evaluation framework based on three-year revenue CAGR, three-year profit CAGR, three-year share price CAGR, average revenue and average profit.

Shriram Finance is India's largest retail-focused NBFC, with a diversified lending portfolio spanning commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, MSME finance, two-wheelers, gold loans and personal loans.

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Over the years, the company has built a strong nationwide distribution network and expanded financial access across urban and rural India. Its consistent financial performance, disciplined execution and customer-centric approach have helped cement its position as one of the country's leading financial institutions.

On the financial front, Shriram Finance reported a strong June quarter, with standalone net profit rising 59.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,445 crore, driven by healthy loan growth and improved asset quality.

Net interest income (NII) climbed 33.7% to Rs 8,056 crore, while net interest margin (NIM) expanded to 9.04% from 8.11% a year ago. Operating profit increased 45.2% to Rs 6,085 crore during the quarter.

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