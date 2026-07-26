Infosys Q1 Results, Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns, SBI Funds IPO And More — The Week That Was

From corporate earnings and market debuts to major political, sporting and trade developments, several important stories are shaping the headlines. Infosys delivered steady growth in the June quarter despite a sequential decline in net profit, while SBI Funds Management made a positive stock market debut.

Elsewhere, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amid the NEET controversy intensified the political debate, Spain's World Cup triumph captured global attention, and new US tariffs raised concerns over the competitiveness of Indian exports.

Here's a recap of the week that was:

Infosys Q1 Results

Infosys' June quarter was largely in line with expectations, but the details told a more nuanced story. Infosys reported 3.9% sequential revenue growth to Rs 48,211 crore, while EBIT rose 4.3% to Rs 10,163 crore. EBIT margin expanded marginally to 21.1%, though net profit declined 8.6% sequentially to Rs 7,769 crore, largely due to a high base in the previous quarter.

ALSO READ: Infosys Vs TCS Vs Wipro Vs HCLTech: Who Leads In AI, Deal Wins And Hiring After Q1?

Education Min Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

Facing spiralling protests for his ouster over the NEET issue, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday, saying it is not a matter of "individual prestige" for him and he wanted to prevent anti-national forces from exploiting the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country.

In a letter in Hindi posted on his X account, Pradhan said he has taken responsibility from day one for the NEET paper leak and has sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is disturbed to see the series of events that have unfolded in the last 10 days.

SBI Funds Management IPO Listing

Shares of SBI Funds Management on Tuesday listed with a premium of nearly 7% against the issue price of Rs 574. The stock started trading at Rs 610, up 6.27% from the issue price on the BSE. It further jumped 8.85 per cent to Rs 624.80. At the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 613.30, a premium of 6.84%

Spain Wins FIFA 2026 World Cup

Spain's complete domination, airtight defence and relentless pressing drew unanimous praise from India's former footballers, who said the European champions deserved the World Cup title after neutralising Lionel Messi and overpowering Argentina across 120 minutes.

In what was seen as Messi's grand swansong, Spain's second-half substitute Ferran Torres scored in the extra time (106th minute) to deny Argentina back-to-back World Cup titles.

US Tariff To Raise Cost Of Indian Goods

The 10% tariff imposed by the US on imports from India will make Indian products costlier in the American market, though the overall impact should be assessed in the context of tariff rates applicable to competing countries rather than the headline duty alone, exporters said. The United States has imposed a 10% tariff on goods imported from India and 16 other countries as part of its efforts to combat the use of forced labour in the production of such items.

However, according to textile exporters, the US decision to grant textile tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) to Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia and Malaysia based on their imports of US cotton could reduce demand for cotton, yarn and other intermediate goods sourced from India.

ALSO READ: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns — Read Full Text Of His Resignation Letter

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