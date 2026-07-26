NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards: Sun Pharma's Dilip Sanghvi Wins 'Icon Of The Year' Award

Dilip Shanghvi, Executive Chairman of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., was honoured with the Icon Of The Year award at the NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards on Sunday.

Founded by Shanghvi in 1983, Sun Pharma has grown into India's largest pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest specialty generic pharmaceutical companies. The Mumbai-headquartered company markets its products in over 100 countries and has a portfolio spanning specialty medicines, branded generics, generic medicines, over-the-counter products and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Shanghvi founded Sun Pharma via a loan from his father, initially focusing on psychiatric medicines. Under his leadership, the company expanded through organic growth and acquisitions, including the acquisition of Ranbaxy Laboratories, a deal announced in 2014 and completed in 2015, which made Sun Pharma India's largest pharmaceutical company and among the world's largest specialty generic pharmaceutical companies.

A commerce graduate from the University of Calcutta, Shanghvi was appointed to the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India in 2018. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Governors of IIT Bombay and has been associated with several initiatives in healthcare, education and industry.

The Government of India conferred the Padma Shri on Shanghvi in 2016 for his contribution to trade and industry. He is widely regarded as one of India's leading entrepreneurs, having built Sun Pharma into a global pharmaceutical company over four decades.

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