NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards: Sarvam AI Wins 'AI Champion Of The Year' Award

Vivek Raghavan, co-founder of Sarvam AI accepted the award for 'AI Champion of the Year' on behalf of the company at the NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards on Sunday.

The other nominees for the award included Neysa, an AI cloud infrastructure platform; Fractal, an enterprise AI and analytics company; Qure.ai, a healthcare AI startup; Karya, a provider of multilingual datasets for AI models; and Emergent, an AI-native software engineering platform.

Sarvam AI is an Indian artificial intelligence startup co-founded by Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar. The company develops large language models and voice AI tailored for Indian languages, with a focus on building indigenous and self sufficient AI capabilities for the country.

Raghavan was Chief AI Evangelist at the EkStep foundation, he was also an advisor to Digital India Bhashini (National Language Translation Mission) which aims to make available all services and information to citizens in their local language. The IIT Delhi graduate was also Chief Mentor for the Nilekani Center at AI4Bharat, IIT Madras whose aim is to achieve English equivalence in language AI for all Indian languages through open datasets, models and applications.

The tech entrepreneur was the Chief Product Manager and Biometric Architect at the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). He has been responsible for the design, implementation and scale out of the technology platform for the government's Aadhaar identification program.

Raghavan was a member of the AI committee of the Supreme Court of India where he was instrumental in the rollout of SUVAS (Supreme Court Vidhik Anuvaad Software) for translating judgements and orders into Indian languages. He has also worked on AI models for Fraud Detection in GSTN and has advised the National Payment Corporation of India. The Sarvam AI CEO was a contributor to Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture (DEPA) framework.

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