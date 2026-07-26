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Godrej Properties Wins Green Champion Of The Year At NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026

The other nominees in the category were Lupin, Tech Mahindra, Godrej Consumer Products, Firstsource Solutions and Mahindra Group.

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Godrej Properties Wins Green Champion Of The Year At NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026
The award was received on the company's behalf by the veteran industrialist, Nadir Godrej.
(Photo: NDTV Profit)

Godrej Properties has been named Green Champion of the Year at the NDTV Business Leadership Awards 2026 held on July 26. The award was received on the company's behalf by the veteran industrialist, Nadir Godrej.

The honour recognises companies demonstrating excellence in ESG performance through climate action, sustainability leadership, governance and measurable impact on the environment and society.

The winner was selected from a shortlist of six companies ranked among the top 1% of Indian firms on the S&P Global CSA score for 2026, with the jury's final call also weighing qualitative sustainability factors.

The other nominees in the category were Lupin, Tech Mahindra, Godrej Consumer Products, Firstsource Solutions and Mahindra Group, drawn from sectors ranging from pharmaceuticals and IT services to personal products and automobiles.

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Godrej Properties, the real estate development arm of the Godrej Group, was established in 1990 and is headquartered in Mumbai, with operations across Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and other major markets.

Every project the company has launched since 2010 has been a certified green building, and it has ranked number one globally among listed residential developers on the GRESB sustainability benchmark in multiple years, including a perfect score in a recent assessment.

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The company has set targets to cut Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions per square metre by more than 70% by FY2035, alongside a steep reduction target for Scope 3 emissions by 2026, and is a founding partner of the Sustainable Housing Leadership Consortium.

Pirojsha Godrej is the Executive Chairperson of Godrej Properties.

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