'Never Undermined Youth Voice': FM Nirmala Sitharaman On CJP Protests, Exam Leaks

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the government never sought to undermine the concerns of young protesters and recognised their demand for timely action.

Responding to questions on the recent Gen Z-led protests and criticism that the government had taken too long to acknowledge their scale, Sitharaman said student activism is a natural feature of every generation. Recalling her own time at Jawaharlal Nehru University, she said young people are affected by situations they consider unfair or far from ideal.

“Young people want good responses, correct measures and timely measures, and that is only right,” she said, adding that protests by youngsters could make a difference and that governments must “keep their ears closer to the ground”.

Rejecting claims that the demonstrations had not been respected, Sitharaman said the authorities had not attempted to stop the protesters. She maintained that permission had been granted and that the government had allowed the agitation to proceed.

On the controversy surrounding exam paper leaks, the Finance Minister said the government had acted quickly after the irregularities became public. Those allegedly involved in buying and selling leaked papers were arrested and subjected to judicial proceedings, she said.

Sitharaman added that the government's responsibility extended beyond taking action against the accused. It also had to ensure that a re-examination was conducted on time and that results were declared without disrupting the students' academic calendar.

She credited Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other officials with completing the re-examination process and ensuring students did not lose an academic year.

Sitharaman said, "if the re-examination hadn't happened in time, it would have been irresponsible of everybody in the system. We had to do that for the students. And that was done." The immediate priority, she said, was to protect students from the consequences of the exam leak while also ensuring accountability within the system.

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