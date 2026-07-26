NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026: Mazagon Dock's Capt. Jagmohan Wins Business Leader Of The Year Award In PSU Category

NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026: The much-anticipated NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards are finally here and the coveted crown for the 'Business Leader Of The Year' in the public sector undertaking (PSU) category goes to Capt. Jagmohan, IN (Retd.), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. The milestone event is being conducted at Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in the presence of the top India Inc leaders and industry stalwarts across diverse sectors.

The other nominees in the PSU category for the Business Leader Of The Year award were Manoj Jain of Bharat Electronics Ltd, K. Sadashiv Murthy of BHEL, Gurdeep Singh of NTPC, and Arun Kumar Singh of ONGC. Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilder's chairman and managing director Capt. Jagmohan won the award in the category of leading state-run companies.

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Business Leader Of The Year PSU Goes To Captain Jagmohan, Mazgaon Dock Ship Builders.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Capt. Jagmohan, IN (Retd.) was appointed on the Board of the company with effect from 21 April 2025. He is also the Chairman of Colombo Dockyard PLC, Sri Lanka. He served for 25 years in the Indian Navy, holding key appointments in the Warship Design Bureau and Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, and contributed to the design, construction and refit of frontline warships, submarines and the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier programme.

Under his leadership, Mazagon Dock achieved its highest ever turnover and profitability in FY26. The company also executed the first overseas acquisition by an Indian defence PSU in FY26.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders manufactures warships and submarines for the Indian Navy and offshore platforms and associated support vessels for offshore oil drilling. It also builds tankers, cargo bulk carriers, passenger ships and ferries.

The company's shipyards were established in the 18th century. The PSU is managed by the Ministry of Defence, with the government holding an 80.82% stake. In 2024, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders became India's 18th PSU to receive the 'Navratna' status from the government.

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