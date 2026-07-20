Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026: Meet The Nominees For CEO Of The Year Award

The 'CEO Of The Year' is awarded to an individual who has demonstrated exceptional leadership in scaling an enterprise, driving strategic growth, and shaping industry impact through decisive execution, long-term vision and market leadership.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026: Meet The Nominees For CEO Of The Year Award
NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards will be held on July 26, 2026.
AI Generated

The much-anticipated NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2006 is coming soon! Here's the list of all nominees for the 'CEO Of The Year' in public and private categories. The 'CEO Of The Year' is awarded to an individual who has demonstrated exceptional leadership in scaling an enterprise, driving strategic growth, and shaping industry impact through decisive execution, long-term vision and market leadership. The jury meet for the awards was held on May 18, 2026.

In the private category for CEO of the year award, the eligibility filter is top 100 market cap companies as on April 30, 2026. This excludes recent CEO changes. In the public category as well, the top 100 market cap companies as on April 30, 2026, are used for screening. In the public category, the a CEO with a tenure with less than one year is excluded.

ALSO READNDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards: Selection Process, Methodology, Key Criteria And More

The list of nominees for the CEO Of The Year in the private sector are as follows:

Nominees for CEO Of The Year - Private

  • Anish Shah (Mahindra Group)
  • K. N. Radhakrishnan (TVS Motors)
  • P. Venkatesalu (Trent - A TATA Enterprise)
  • Inder T. Jaisinghani (Polycab India)
  • Vinita Gupta (Lupin)
  • Rajiv Bajaj (Bajaj Auto)
  • Hisashi Takeuchi (Maruti Suzuki India)
  • S. N. Subrahmanyan (L&T)

Here's the list of nominees for the CEO Of The Year in the public sector category:

Nominees for CEO Of The Year - Public

  • Capt. Jagmohan, IN (Retd.), (Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders)
  • Manoj Jain (Bharat Electronics Limited)
  • K. Sadashiv Murthy (BHEL)
  • Gurdeep Singh (NTPC)
  • Arun Kumar Singh (ONGC)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Andy Burnham Takes Charge, Becomes UK's 7th PM Within A Decade

Andy Burnham Takes Charge, Becomes UK's 7th PM Within A Decade

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com