NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards: Selection Process, Methodology, Key Criteria And More

The nominees have been announced for the NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards, as the event celebrates excellence across India's corporate landscape by recognising outstanding business leaders, companies and innovators. The awards are built on a structured evaluation framework that combines quantitative financial screening with qualitative assessment by an independent jury.

Here's a look at how the winners are selected.

How the Selection Process Works

The awards follow a two-stage process:

Data-driven screening: Eligible companies are shortlisted using predefined financial and business metrics.

Eligible companies are shortlisted using predefined financial and business metrics. Independent jury evaluation: Shortlisted nominees are reviewed by an eminent jury, which considers both quantitative performance and qualitative factors before selecting the winners.

Key Evaluation Criteria

CEO of the Year (Private & Public)

The flagship CEO awards are based on the following framework:

Eligibility

Top 100 listed companies by market capitalisation (as on April 30, 2026)

Companies with recent CEO changes are excluded

BFSI companies are excluded from these categories

Evaluation Parameters

Three-year Revenue CAGR (20%)

Three-year Profit CAGR (20%)

Three-year Share Price CAGR (20%)

Average Revenue (last three years) (20%)

Average Profit (last three years) (20%)

Revenue and profit are calculated using a 3:2:1 weighting for FY26, FY25 and FY24, giving greater importance to the latest financial year.

New Economy Leaders

Eligibility

Companies listed between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2023

Identified as new-age businesses in Prime Database

Financial Powerhouse

Companies are evaluated separately across:

Public sector financial institutions

Private sector financial institutions

The assessment is based on relative rankings within each peer group.

Wealth Creators

Eligibility

Minimum five-year listed history

Annual revenue above Rs 2,000 crore

Evaluation Parameters

Revenue Growth (25%)

Profit Growth (25%)

Share Price Performance (50%)

The assessment period spans FY22 to FY26.

AI Champion

The category recognises companies driving India's AI ecosystem, including:

Large Language Model (LLM) developers

AI infrastructure providers

Companies deploying AI at scale

Selection is based primarily on qualitative evaluation.

Debutant (IPO)

Eligibility

Companies listed between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2025

Key Metrics

Issue size (20%)

Retail subscription (10%)

Non-retail subscription (20%)

Annualised post-listing returns (50%)

Green Champion

The sustainability award recognises companies with strong ESG credentials.

The evaluation considers:

Performance in the 2026 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)

Qualitative assessment by the jury

Editorial Awards

In addition to data-driven categories, the awards also feature editorial recognitions, including:

Reformer of the Year

Philanthropist of the Year

Entertainer of the Year

Trailblazer of the Year

Atmanirbharata Champion

Lifetime Achievement

Who Is on the Jury?

The awards are judged by an independent jury chaired by Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder & Chairman of Bharti Enterprises.

The jury comprises:

Noel N Tata — Chairman, Tata Trusts

— Chairman, Tata Trusts Cyril Shroff — Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

— Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw — Chairperson, Biocon Group

— Chairperson, Biocon Group UK Sinha — Former Chairman, SEBI

— Former Chairman, SEBI Jayant Sinha — President, Everstone Group; Visiting Professor, London School of Economics (LSE); Former Union Minister of Finance and Civil Aviation

— President, Everstone Group; Visiting Professor, London School of Economics (LSE); Former Union Minister of Finance and Civil Aviation Ramesh Damani — Value Investor & Member, BSE

— Value Investor & Member, BSE CS Setty — Chairperson, State Bank of India (SBI)

Non-voting members

Sanjeev Krishan — Chairperson, PwC India

— Chairperson, PwC India Rahul Kanwal — CEO & Editor-in-Chief, NDTV Group

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