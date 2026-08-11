Jupiter Wagons Share Price Jumps 4% After Rs 400 Crore Order Win

Jupiter Wagons shares jumped 4% as the market opened on Tuesday, Aug. 11, after the company secured a major Battery Energy Storage System order worth approximately Rs 400 crore in West Bengal, strengthening its presence in India's fast-growing energy storage market.

Around 9.30 am, the stock is trading at Rs 266.4 apiece on NSE, gaining from its previous close at Rs 257.4. Meanwhile, Nifty 50 remained down by 0.42% in the intraday session.

Investors are tracking the order win as Jupiter Wagons expands beyond its traditional railway and mobility businesses into energy transition opportunities.

Jupiter Wagons Wins 100 MW/400 MWh BESS Projects

Jupiter Wagons has emerged as the successful bidder for two standalone BESS projects with a combined capacity of 100 MW/400 MWh, conducted by West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd . The projects, located at Jeerat and Kharagpur, were secured through e-reverse auctions under the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding mechanism.

The projects involve the supply and commissioning of a BESS project valued at approximately Rs 400 crore. They will be executed and operated through Jupiter Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of Jupiter Wagons.

The projects will operate under a 15-year Build-Own-Operate model with WBSEDCL, providing JEM with long-term revenue visibility while expanding its footprint in the energy storage segment.

Also Read: Jupiter Wagons Shares To Be In Focus As Company Wins Rs 400-Crore BESS Projects

BESS Order Book Crosses Rs 500 Crore

The latest wins significantly increase the scale of Jupiter Electric Mobility's existing BESS business. Following the order, JEM Energy's BESS order book stands at approximately 500 MWh, valued at more than Rs 500 crore, including Commercial & Industrial projects.

The company is targeting a BESS order book of approximately Rs 1,000 crore by FY27, highlighting its plans to build a larger presence in India's energy storage market.

"The successful bids for 100 MW/400 MWh of standalone BESS capacity in West Bengal mark an important milestone for Jupiter Wagons and JEM Energy as we build a scalable energy storage business. These projects add meaningful scale to our BESS order book, which now stands at approx. 500 MWh, valued at over INR 500 crore, and reinforces our confidence in the long-term opportunity for energy storage in India. Our ambition of building a INR 1,000 crore BESS order book mirrors the pace at which this business is developing and the opportunities we see across utility-scale and commercial applications. As India moves towards a renewable-led power system, we remain committed to developing reliable, technology-driven and scalable energy storage solutions that can support the country's evolving power infrastructure,” Vivek Lohia, Managing Director, Jupiter Wagons Limited, commented.

Jupiter Wagons Board Meeting On August 14

In a separate exchange filing, the company announced the schedule for its next Board of Directors meeting, which has been fixed for August 14, 2026. The Board will consider and approve the company's unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, along with the report of the statutory auditors.

Stock Movement

Despite today's rally, the stock remained down 21.33% since the beginning of 2026 and 19.8% over the past year.

In the past 52 weeks, the stock traded between Rs 235.65 and Rs 372.85 apiece on NSE, and currently, trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 66.28 times.

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