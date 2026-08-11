Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

From Info Edge, Kolte-Patil To Gopal Snacks, Star Cement: HDFC Securities Bullish On Eight Stocks After Q1; Maintains Reduce On Greenlam — Details Inside

HDFC Securities remains constructive on Bharat Forge, Info Edge, Oil India, Lemon Tree, Star Cement, PNC Infratech, Kolte-Patil Developers and Gopal Snacks.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
From Info Edge, Kolte-Patil To Gopal Snacks, Star Cement: HDFC Securities Bullish On Eight Stocks After Q1; Maintains Reduce On Greenlam — Details Inside
Info Edge To Star Cement: HDFC Securities Bullish On Eight Stocks After Q1
(Photo: NDTV Profit/ AI generated image)
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
PNC Infratech Ltd
--
Bharat Forge Ltd.
--
Info Edge (India) Ltd.
--
Greenlam Industries Ltd.
--
Kolte Patil Developers Ltd.
--
Star Cement Ltd.
--
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
--
Oil India Ltd.
--

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

Bharat Forge, Info Edge, Lemon Tree Hotels, Gopal Snacks, Kolte-Patil Developers, Oil India, Greenlam Industries, PNC Infratech and Star Cement have drawn fresh brokerage commentary after their Q1FY27 results, with HDFC Securities maintaining Buy ratings on most of the pack despite a mixed earnings season, while remaining cautious on Greenlam Industries.

Among the key picks, Bharat Forge retained its Buy rating with a target price of Rs 2,323. While margins remained under pressure during the June quarter due to higher raw material, manpower and logistics costs, the brokerage expects profitability to improve as the company passes on elevated costs, enhances utilisation in its US operations and benefits from a growing non-auto business mix.

HDFC Securities believes defence, aerospace and semiconductor-related opportunities could drive medium-term growth.

For Info Edge, the brokerage maintained its Buy rating and raised the target price to Rs 1,475 from Rs 1,430. The positive view stems from strong recruitment billings growth driven by AI-led products such as AI-Rex and Talent Pulse.

Growing adoption of AI-powered recruitment tools, combined with improving monetisation at Naukri and 99acres, is expected to support earnings growth and possible valuation re-rating.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Hdfc Securities Q1 Results.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

'Rahul Gandhi Lacks Facts': Dharmendra Pradhan Slams Congress Leader, Questions Silence On Jharkhand Protests

'Rahul Gandhi Lacks Facts': Dharmendra Pradhan Slams Congress Leader, Questions Silence On Jharkhand Protests

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Loading PDF...
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com