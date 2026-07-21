Petrol, Diesel Prices On July 21: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Brent crude remained near the $89-a-barrel mark on Tuesday, holding close to multi-month highs as escalating tensions in the Middle East continued to fuel concerns over potential supply disruptions.

At the last count, Brent crude was trading at $88.88 a barrel, down marginally from the previous session.

Oil prices had surged on Monday after US President Donald Trump said Iran would "pay" for the deaths of three US service members, while Yemen's Houthi militants announced a maritime embargo on Saudi Arabia.

Brent crude rose 1.3% to settle at $89.22 a barrel on Monday, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.9% to close at $83.23 a barrel. Crude prices have climbed about 20% this month as the conflict between the US and Iran has intensified, raising fears of disruptions to global oil supplies.

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Meanwhile, India, which relies on imports for more than 85% of its crude oil requirement, has also seen fuel prices revised upward multiple times over the past few months.

Petrol Prices On July 21

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.43/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.12/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.75/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.93/litre

Diesel Prices On July 21

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.78/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.78 litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.57/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.79/litre

What Drives Petrol, Diesel Prices?

Global crude prices remain the biggest determinant of retail fuel prices in India, but they are far from the only factor. Domestic petrol and diesel rates are also influenced by central and state taxes, refining margins, freight and distribution costs, as well as movements in the rupee against the US dollar.

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