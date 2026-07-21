TVS Motor Shares Spike 5% After Q1 Profit Jumps Over 50%

Shares of TVS Motor Company jumped over 5% during the trading session on Tuesday, July 21 after the company announced first quarter results for the fiscal 2027.

TVS Motor shares advanced 5.46% intraday to Rs 3786.2 apiece. The scrip was trading 4.52% higher by 2:18 am, while the benchmark Nifty 50 was down 0.32%.

The automaker's net profit rose 51.3% to Rs 1,174 crore in the April to June quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 776 crore in the same quarter previous year, beating Bloomberg estimate of Rs 990 crore. Revenue jumped 37.8% to Rs 13,896 crore, against Rs 10,081 crore on an year on year basis, marginally over estimate of Rs 13,488 crore. In terms of operations, EBITDA advanced 41.2% to Rs 1,780 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 1,260 crore in the corresponding period last year.

TVS Motor Q1 Results - YoY

Net profit up 51.3% at Rs 1,174 crore vs Rs 776 crore

Revenue up 37.8% at Rs 13,896 crore vs Rs 10,081 crore

EBITDA up 41.2% at Rs 1,780 crore vs Rs 1,260 crore

EBITDA margin at 12.8% vs 12.5%

Net profit at Rs 1,174 crore vs estimate of Rs 990 crore

Revenue at Rs 13,896 crore vs estimate of Rs 13,488 crore

EBITDA at Rs 1,780 crore vs estimate of Rs 1,613 crore

EBITDA margin at 12.8% vs estimate of 12%

Tax expense at Rs 415 crore vs Rs 274 crore YoY

Other income at Rs 151 crore vs Rs 35 crore YoY

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