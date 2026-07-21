The Odyssey Becomes Highest-Grossing IMAX Opener In India, Beats Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has scripted a new milestone at the Indian box office by becoming the highest-grossing IMAX opener in the country. The film achieved the feat despite releasing on a limited number of IMAX screens, highlighting the strong demand among audiences for Nolan's latest big-screen spectacle.

The record comes as bookings for the coming weekend continued to witness a strong response.

Record IMAX Collections In India

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, The Odyssey has collected over Rs 18 crore from 34 IMAX screens across India within its first four days of release. With this performance, the film has overtaken Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning to register the biggest IMAX opening in the country.

The achievement is notable as the collection has come from a limited IMAX footprint, reflecting the audience's preference for experiencing the film in the premium large-screen format.

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Limited Screens, Strong Audience Response

Despite its restricted IMAX release, The Odyssey has continued to draw audiences, with several shows reporting strong occupancy. The film's premium-format performance has contributed significantly to its overall box office run.

Trade reports also indicate that bookings for the upcoming weekend are filling up quickly, with demand remaining high at IMAX locations.

Christopher Nolan's Latest Spectacle

Directed by Nolan, The Odyssey is based on the ancient Greek epic attributed to Homer. The film has generated considerable anticipation worldwide, with audiences opting for premium theatrical formats to experience Nolan's large-scale visual storytelling.

The latest IMAX milestone further adds to the film's strong theatrical performance in India, where Nolan's films have consistently attracted audiences seeking an immersive cinematic experience.

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