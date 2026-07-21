The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4: Christopher Nolan's Epic Enters Weekdays On Strong Note

Christopher Nolan's ambitious adaptation of Homer's timeless Greek epic, The Odyssey, entered its first weekday on a slower note after an massive opening weekend.

Despite the expected Monday drop, the fantasy adventure continued to attract audiences and maintained a healthy run at the Indian box office.

Here's the box office report for Day 4.

Box Office Colleciton

Released on July 17, The Odyssey opened with Rs 17.40 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 22 crore on Saturday and Rs 21.90 crore on Sunday.

On Day 4, the film collected Rs 8.35 crore net in India, registering a 61.9% drop from its Rs 21.90 crore collection on Day 3. With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 69.65 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 83.14 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Occupancy Trend

Running in 9,102 shows across the country, The Odyssey maintained a healthy presence in theatres despite the weekday drop.

The English version continued to dominate the box office, earning Rs 6.65 crore from 4,801 shows with an overall 66% occupancy. Occupancy improved as the day progressed, rising from 56% in the morning to 70% during the night shows.

Among the major centres, Chennai emerged as the best-performing market, followed by Kochi and Hyderabad, while Ahmedabad recorded the lowest occupancy for the English version.

ALSO READ: Masters Of The Universe OTT Release: Plot, Cast, When And Where To Watch Live-Action Fantasy Film

The Hindi version collected Rs 1 crore from 3,084 shows and recorded 10% occupancy. Meanwhile, the Telugu version earned Rs 0.45 crore from 705 shows with 20% occupancy, while the Tamil version contributed Rs 0.25 crore from 512 shows, registering 19% occupancy.

Among the Hindi markets, Bengaluru led the occupancy chart, followed by Pune and Jaipur, while Surat recorded the lowest footfalls.

About The Odyssey

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is based on Homer's timeless Greek epic. The film follows Odysseus as he encounters mythical creatures and dangerous challenges while trying to return to Ithaca after the Trojan War.

The film features an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong'o.

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Week: From Musafir Cafe To Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya — New Hindi Titles To Watch

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.