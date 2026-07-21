Realme Narzo 100x 5G: Price, Battery Life, Display & Other Specifications As Sale Starts On July 22

Realme has launched its latest 5G Narzo smartphone featuring an 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, making battery life the key highlight of the device. The phone supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging, reverse wired charging at 27W and 13.5W, along with bypass charging technology to control heat during gaming.

The smartphone is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. It comes with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with virtual RAM expansion and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 2TB through microSD.

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Display and AI Camera Features

The device sports a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness. However, the screen resolution remains HD+ at 1570 x 720 pixels.

For photography, it features a 50 megapixel dual AI rear camera system with an additional secondary sensor and an AI Pulse Light ring for customizable notification effects. An 8MP front camera is included for selfies and video calls.

Software and Rugged Design

The smartphone runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 and includes AI features such as Gemini Live, AI Assistant for Notes and AI Eraser. It also offers theft protection features.

Built with an ArmorShell chassis, the device carries MIL-STD-810H certification for durability and an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. Other features include dual stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and touch support with wet, oily or gloved hands.

Price and Availability

The Realme smartphone will be available in India from July 22, 2026, through Amazon India, Realme's website and retail stores. It will launch in Flash Orange and Midnight Black colour options.

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The pricing starts at Rs 20,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model, while the 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively. Launch offers bring effective prices down to Rs 18,499, Rs 20,499 and Rs 22,499.

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