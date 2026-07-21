Sony Out, JioStar In: The Hundred Gets New India Broadcaster

JioStar has secured the linear and digital broadcasting rights for the 2026 edition of The Hundred in India, replacing rival Sony Pictures Networks India.

All 68 matches across the men's and women's tournaments will be streamed exclusively on JioHotstar and televised on the Star Sports Network.

The sixth edition of the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) 100-ball tournament gets underway on July 21 with a double-header at The Oval.

The opening day will feature the women's match between MI London and SunRisers Leeds, followed by the men's fixture between the two sides.

This acquisition will bolster JioStar's cricket portfolio as a broadcaster as it continues to expand its live sports offerings in India.

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This year's edition of The Hundred also marks a new chapter for the competition, with several franchises adopting new identities under fresh ownership, including MI London, SunRisers Leeds and Manchester Super Giants.

The men's tournament will feature some of the biggest names of the sport, including Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan, Heinrich Klaasen, Phil Salt, Tim David, David Miller and Harry Brook.

While the women's competition will also have a strong Indian presence, with Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Asha Sobhana and Nandani Sharma among those set to take the field.

The 100-ball tournament was launched by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in 2021, having been delayed for a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Hundred has rapidly become one of the premier franchise cricket competitions in the world.

Oval Invincibles go into the 2026 season as the defending men's champions, having won a third straight title in 2025, while Northern Superchargers return as the reigning women's champions.

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