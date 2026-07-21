Andrew Tate Faces Rape, Sex Trafficking, Child Pornography Charges; Faces Extradition To UK

Andrew Tate will be charged with rape, sex trafficking, and pornography, including offensive images. The Crown Prosecution Service filed several fresh sex assault allegations against the 39-year-old social media personality and his brother Tristan, leading to their arrest on Saturday, The Telegraph reported.

On Monday, the brothers appeared in a Miami federal courtroom, where their attorneys said that they would resist extradition to the United Kingdom.

In addition to 19 additional accusations of "indecent images of a child and extreme pornography," Andrew Tate is charged with seven counts of rape, three acts of sex trafficking, and three counts of assault.

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His younger brother will be charged with three counts of sex trafficking, two counts of rape, and one count of sexual assault.

The Tates were tied and shackled at the waist and ankles during the hearing, and they were dressed in light brown prison uniforms. "Yes, your honour," was their response when they only acknowledged that they were aware of their rights.

The Tates' attorney, Joseph D. McBride, told reporters that his clients were innocent.

The brothers are facing 38 new counts related to incidents involving four women that took place between July 2010 and August 2017, according to federal court complaints.

Both brothers have been charged by authorities with raping women after choking them, sometimes until they passed out.

Unsealed records reportedly claim that Andrew Tate raped a lady during an alleged attack at her Bedford home in 2015 after repeatedly putting her in chokeholds until she passed out.

He allegedly went to her Manchester house and choked her until "she was afraid Tate was going to kill her," according to another lady.

According to a complaint, Tristan Tate routinely beat, choked, and sexually assaulted a woman he was romantically involved with in 2012 and 2013.

The woman told authorities that he regularly choked her into unconsciousness, gave her a black eye and whipped her with a belt, causing welts and bruises.

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