Calcutta HC Orders Arrest Of Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel In Rape Case

The Calcutta High Court has directed West Bengal Police to immediately arrest Delhi Capitals and Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel in connection with an alleged rape case, while also ordering the seizure of his electronic devices as part of the investigation.

In an order dated July 14, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed the police officials to continue efforts to trace and arrest Porel, reported by The Indian Express.

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The court also directed investigators to seize the accused's electronic devices to safeguard the complainant's privacy and prevent any alleged circulation of sensitive material.​

“It is disclosed in the communication dated 6th July, 2026 that one pen drive/storage device is seized from the petitioner…and it is believed that certain materials are stored therein… It appears that accused persons…are required to be apprehended for seizure of electronic devices lying with them so that data stored therein cannot be shared with others… Communication dated 6th July, 2026 discloses steps taken by the concerned police authorities for apprehending…[the accused] but fact remains…[they] are yet to be apprehended. Concerned police authorities are directed to continue with their endeavour to apprehend respondent nos.6 & 7 [accused] and to make seizure of devices so obnoxious data stored therein shall not be further disseminated,” the order said, according to reports.

The case relates to a complaint filed by a medical student. Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered at Mogra Police Station under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including non-bailable offences.

According to the police, the complainant alleged that she and Porel were in a relationship for nearly three years and had planned to marry.

She claimed that differences emerged between them around 18 months ago. While the matter had reportedly come to the attention of the police earlier, no formal complaint was lodged at the time.

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According to reports, the FIR includes allegations of rape on the false promise of marriage, assault and criminal intimidation. The allegations are under investigation and have not been proven in court, according to The Free Press Journal.

Porel, who is 23, plays domestic cricket for Bengal and represents the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

Neither Porel nor the IPL franchise has issued a public statement on the matter. The allegations remain under investigation and have not been tested in court.

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