BCCI Invites Bids For Title Sponsor Rights Of Upcoming Cricket Events

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited bids for the title sponsor rights of its upcoming cricket events, kicking off a fresh tender process for one of Indian sport's most sought-after commercial partnerships.

In a media advisory issued on Monday, the cricket board said it has released the Invitation to Tender (ITT), which lays down the terms and conditions for entities interested in acquiring the title sponsorship rights for BCCI events.

The ITT can be purchased for a non-refundable fee of Rs 1.18 lakh, including GST, by Indian entities, while overseas bidders will have to pay $1,050. The tender document will be shared only after the payment is confirmed, BCCI said.

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According to the schedule released by the board, the last date to purchase the ITT is Aug. 4, while bidders can seek clarifications until Aug. 5. Final bid documents must be submitted by Aug. 13.

The BCCI said only entities that satisfy the eligibility criteria laid out in the ITT will be allowed to participate in the bidding process. It added that purchasing the tender document alone does not qualify an applicant to submit a bid.

To qualify, interested parties must be registered entities in India and meet at least one of two financial thresholds: an average annual audited turnover of at least Rs 100 crore over the last three years or an average net worth of at least Rs 100 crore during the same period.

The cricket board has also barred companies linked to betting, gambling, cryptocurrency, virtual digital assets, Web3 services, online money gaming, real-money gaming and fantasy sports from participating in the process. Brands associated with alcohol, tobacco and pornography, among other prohibited categories, are also ineligible.

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In addition, BCCI said certain categories remain blocked because of existing sponsorship agreements. These include athleisure and sportswear merchandise, tyres, tubes and flaps, and paints, waterproofing and wallpapers.

"BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the ITT process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason," Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia said in the media advisory.

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