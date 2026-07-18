BCCI Asks Selectors To Stay Silent As Row Over Rohit Sharma's Future Intensifies: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has reportedly advised the men's national team selectors to refrain from interacting with the media following widespread speculation over veteran batter Rohit Sharma's ODI future.

India's defeat to England in the second ODI at Cardiff was overshadowed by reports claiming that the third and final ODI at Lord's could mark Rohit's final appearance in the format. However, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed those claims, insisting that the veteran opener will continue to represent India as long as he remains part of the team's plans.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the BCCI is unhappy with the leaks surrounding Rohit's future and has instructed selectors to avoid any form of communication with the media. The report further stated that the situation remains fluid, with no official decision taken regarding Rohit's future despite the growing speculation.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia on the horizon, the biggest question surrounding Indian cricket is whether Rohit will get the opportunity to feature in the tournament.

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The 39-year-old's recent performances have done little to strengthen his case. Rohit has scored just 241 runs in eight ODI innings at an average of 30.12 and a strike rate of 88.60, leading some members of the selection committee to believe it is time to move on from the former captain.

NDTV had earlier reported that certain selectors had informed Rohit before the Afghanistan ODI series last month that he was no longer in their long-term plans. India head coach Gautam Gambhir was also reportedly involved in those discussions.

Despite that, Rohit retained his place for both the Afghanistan and England ODI series after holding discussions with senior BCCI officials.

However, after scores of just 11 and 26 in the opening two ODIs against England, the selectors are understood to have reiterated their position to the experienced opener, who remains determined to extend his international ODI career.

If Sunday's ODI does ends up being Rohit's final international match, then the veteran would up with 20,000 runs in over 500 matches and having notched 50 hundreds across the three formats.

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