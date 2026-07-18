IDBI Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises Over 5%, NII Crosses Rs 3,400 Crore

IDBI Bank Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027 rose 5.4% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

The private lender posted a bottom-line of Rs 2,115 crore, compared to Rs 2,007 crore in the year-ago period. Net Interest Income, the difference between interest earned and interest paid, climbed 10% to Rs 3,486 crore from Rs 3,166 crore.

IDBI Bank's gross NPA improved by 2 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 2.30% from 2.32%, while the net NPA deteriorated marginally by 1 basis point to 0.16% from 0.15%.

The bank's provision coverage ratio stood at 99.31%, compared with 99.39% in the previous quarter. Operating profit slid 7.9% to Rs 2,168 crore from Rs 2,354 crore year-on-year.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) declined to 3.61% from 4.15% in the preceding quarter and 3.68% a year ago. Meanwhile, the Current Account and Savings Account ratio (CASA) ratio fell to 43.64% from 44.59% in the previous quarter.

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IDBI Bank Q1FY27 (Standalone, YoY)

Net interest income up 10.1% to Rs 3,486 crore from Rs 3,166 crore

Interest income up 7.4% to Rs 7,541 crore from Rs 7,021 crore

Net Profit up 5.4% to Rs 2,115 crore from Rs 2,007 crore

Operating profit down 7.9% to Rs 2,168 crore from Rs 2,354 crore

ALSO READ: Punjab National Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit Triples Even As Provisions Rise; NII Up 2%

IDBI Bank Share Price

IDBI Bank's stock closed 1.73% higher at Rs 87.02 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compared to a 1.09% advance in the benchmark Nifty index.

The share price has fallen 15.51% year-to-date and 12.69% in the last 12 months.

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