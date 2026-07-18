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Punjab National Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit Triples Even As Provisions Rise; NII Up 2%

Asset quality improved slightly with net NPA down 1 basis point to 0.28% from 0.29%, and Gross NPA down 17 basis points to 2.78% from 2.95%

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Punjab National Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit Triples Even As Provisions Rise; NII Up 2%
PNB Q1 results
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  • Punjab National Bank's Q1 FY27 net profit tripled to Rs 5,253 crore year on year
  • Net interest income increased 2% to Rs 10,798 crore from Rs 10,578 crore last year
  • Net non-performing assets improved slightly to 0.28% from 0.29%
How did the bank's share price react to these earnings results?

Punjab National Bank's net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 tripled year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. 

The bank posted a bottom-line of Rs 5,253 crore, compared to Rs 1,675 crore in the corresponding period of last year. Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest paid, rose 2% to Rs 10,798 crore from Rs 10,578 crore. 

Provisions doubled to Rs 792 crore from Rs 396 crore in the year-ago period. Asset quality improved slightly with net NPA down 1 basis point to 0.28% from 0.29%, and Gross NPA down 17 basis points to 2.78% from 2.95%.

ALSO READ: Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit Up 26%, Asset Quality Improves — Check Key Numbers

Domestic Net Interest Margin rose 3 basis points to 2.64% from 2.61% quarter-on-quarter, but declined year-on-year from 2.84%. Fresh slippages came in at Rs 2,080 crore, as against Rs 1,886 crore year-on-year; down from Rs 2,758 crore quarter-on-quarter. 

Operating profit rose 6% to Rs 7,519 crore from Rs 7,081 crore in the year-ago period, while operating expenditure declined 13% to Rs 7,613 crore year-on-year. 

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Punjab National Bank Q1FY27 (Standalone, YoY)

  • Net interest income up 2% to Rs 10,798 crore from Rs 10,578 crore
  • Operating profit up 6% to Rs 7,519 crore from Rs 7,081 crore
  • Profit after tax up 214% to Rs 5,253 crore from Rs 1,675 crore
  • Provisions up 100% to Rs 792 crore from Rs 396 crore

Asset Quality (QoQ)

  • Gross NPA down 17 basis points to 2.78% from 2.95%
  • Net NPA down 1 basis point to 0.28% from 0.29%

PNB Share Price

PNB's stock closed 0.52% higher at Rs 105.77 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compared to  a 1.09% advance in the benchmark Nifty index. 

The share price has fallen 14.41% year-to-date and 7.05% in the last 12 months. 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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