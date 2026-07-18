'No Oral Or IV...': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Demands Family Consent Before Treatment

Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J. Angmo on Saturday said she was present at the hospital where Wangchuk was admitted earlier in the day and requested that no medicine, food, fluid or treatment be administered to him without prior consent from her, his family and the doctors who have been monitoring his health over the past 20 days.

"I am at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where Sonam Wangchuk has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenously without consent from me, his family and the doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days," she wrote in a post on X

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to a government hospital by Delhi Police on Saturday after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, with the police citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court.

The hospital in a statement said, "Mr Sonam Wangchuck is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration. Although he is currently stable, he requires continuous observation, monitoring and treatment to restore his body parameters."

Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

His health had shown a steady decline over the past three weeks. On Friday, doctors said Wangchuk had lost nearly 9.5 kg since the beginning of the hunger strike, while his blood pressure and blood sugar levels had remained under close monitoring.

On Friday night, Wangchuk had said he was still determined to continue the fast despite his worsening condition, claiming he had "lost 20 per cent of my body" during the 20-day hunger strike.

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