Yes Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit Jumps 34% Despite Provisions Rising; Asset Quality Remains Stable

Yes Bank Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 climbed 34% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

The private sector lender posted a bottom-line of Rs 1,071 crore, compared to Rs 801 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal. Net Interest Income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest paid, grew 17% to Rs 2,786 crore from Rs 2,372 crore in the year-ago period.

Provisions jumped 39% to Rs 394 crore from Rs 284 crore, while operating profit rose 25% to Rs 1,704 crore from Rs 1,358 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

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There was no change in the asset quality during the quarter under review as against the preceding quarter, with gross NPA at 1.3% and Net NPA at 0.2%.

Net Interest Margin greew 2.5% year-on-year but remained flat on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Gross slippages came in at Rs 964 crore compared to Rs 1,102 crore quarter-on-quarter and Rs 1,458 crore year-on-year

Provision coverage ratio slipped 20 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 81.7% from 81.9%, while return on assets (ROA) went down marginally by 10 basis points to 0.9% from 1.0%.

Current Account and Savings Account ratio (CASA) declined 240 basis points to 32.7% from 35.1%. Capital adequacy ratio declined 20 basis points sequentially to 15.1% from 15.3%.

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Yes Bank Q1FY27 (Standalone, YoY)

Net interest income up 17% to Rs 2,786 crore from Rs 2,372 crore

Other income up 3% to Rs 1,798 crore from Rs 1,752 crore

Operating profit up 25% to Rs 1,704 crore from Rs 1,358 crore

Profit after tax up 34% to Rs 1,071 crore from Rs 801 crore

Provisions up 39% to Rs 394 crore from Rs 284 crore

Asset Quality (QoQ)

Gross NPA at 1.3% versus 1.3%

Net NPA at 0.2% versus 0.2%

Return on assets down 10 basis points to 0.9% from 1.0%

Yes Bank Share Price

Yes Bank's stock closed 0.59% lower at Rs 23.61 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compared to a 1.09% advance in the benchmark Nifty index.

The share price has risen9.31% year-to-date and 17.23% in the last 12 months.

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