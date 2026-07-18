ICICI Bank Q1 Results: Profit, NII, Margins Beat Street Estimates; Asset Quality Improves

ICICI Bank Ltd. reported a strong start to FY27, with standalone net profit rising 16% year-on-year to Rs 14,804 crore in the June quarter from Rs 12,768 crore a year ago, while comfortably beating Bloomberg's consensus estimate of Rs 13,373 crore.

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest paid, increased 13% year-on-year to Rs 24,385 crore, compared with Rs 21,635 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Operating profit rose to Rs 20,386 crore, up from Rs 17,505 crore in Q1 FY26, and ahead of analysts' estimate of Rs 19,278 crore. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.36%, compared with 4.34% a year earlier and above the Street estimate of 4.18%.

Asset quality strengthened further during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) improved to 1.38%, down from 1.67% a year ago and better than Bloomberg's estimate of 1.45%. Net NPAs eased to 0.35% from 0.41% in the year-ago period, also beating the consensus estimate of 0.37%.

ICICI Bank Q1 Results vs Estimates

Net profit at Rs 14,804 crore vs estimate of Rs 13,373 crore

Net interest income at Rs 24,385 crore vs estimate of Rs 23,813 crore

Operating profit at Rs 20,386 crore vs estimate of Rs 19,278 crore

Net interest margin at 4.36% vs estimate of 4.18%

Gross NPA at 1.38% vs estimate of 1.45%

Net NPA at 0.35% vs estimate of 0.37%

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