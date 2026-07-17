BCCI Rubbishes Speculation About Rohit Sharma, Says He Will Continue To Play After Lords ODI

The BCCI on Friday rubbished speculation about Rohit Sharma's future, stating he will continue to play for India after the series-deciding third and final ODI against England at Lord's on Sunday.

Speculation has been rife that the Lord's ODI on Sunday could be Rohit's last international match, but BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed any such suggestion.

"There are lot of speculations going on in media about Rohit Sharma's future. I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord's on Sunday," Saikia told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

"Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, Lord's ODI wont be his last match."

Despite Rohit's publicly stated desire to play until the 2027 ODI World Cup, his modest returns in the first two matches of the series -- scores of 11 and 26 -- have fuelled the debate.

The three-match ODI series is tied 1-1.

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