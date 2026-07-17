Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

BCCI Rubbishes Speculation About Rohit Sharma, Says He Will Continue To Play After Lords ODI

Speculation has been rife that the Lord's ODI on Sunday could be Rohit's last international match, but BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed any such suggestion.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
BCCI Rubbishes Speculation About Rohit Sharma, Says He Will Continue To Play After Lords ODI
India's Rohit Sharma bats during the second ODI between England and India at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, on July 16.
Photo: AP/PTI

The BCCI on Friday rubbished speculation about Rohit Sharma's future, stating he will continue to play for India after the series-deciding third and final ODI against England at Lord's on Sunday.

Speculation has been rife that the Lord's ODI on Sunday could be Rohit's last international match, but BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed any such suggestion.

"There are lot of speculations going on in media about Rohit Sharma's future. I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord's on Sunday," Saikia told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

"Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, Lord's ODI wont be his last match."

Despite Rohit's publicly stated desire to play until the 2027 ODI World Cup, his modest returns in the first two matches of the series -- scores of 11 and 26 -- have fuelled the debate.

The three-match ODI series is tied 1-1.

ALSO READ: 'Players Like Rohit Deserve Respect': Ravichandran Ashwin Slams BCCI Selectors Amid Hitman-Retirement Buzz

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

BCCI Rubbishes Speculation About Rohit Sharma, Says He Will Continue To Play After Lords ODI

BCCI Rubbishes Speculation About Rohit Sharma, Says He Will Continue To Play After Lords ODI

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com