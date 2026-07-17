Garry Sobers, The Five-In-One Cricketer

For any aspiring cricketer of my generation, especially if becoming an all-rounder was the dream, there was only one name you were told to emulate: Garry Sobers. For a younger generation, think of Jacques Kallis but only with an even broader range of skills. Don Bradman, the game's most exacting judge, put it better when he called Sobers a "five-in-one cricketer". It remains perhaps the highest praise the greatest batter of them all ever paid anyone.

When Wisden polled its panel for the five greatest Test cricketers of the 20th century, Sobers finished second only to Bradman himself. Historian and writer CLR James went further still, calling him "the living embodiment of centuries of tortured history", a cricketer whose brilliance carried the weight of everything the Caribbean had been made to prove. Sir Garry Sobers, who died on Friday at his home in Barbados, 11 days shy of turning 90, was the closest the game has come to justifying any of it.

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The Complete Cricketer

Cricket folklore says Sobers' Test debut came almost by accident. The teenager was summoned as cover for a slow left-armer. He batted at number nine but never left. Twenty years and 93 Tests later, he walked away by choice with the reputation of the closest cricket has come to producing a complete player. Why? To start with, he batted left-handed with a freedom that seemed to owe nothing to caution. Modern fans may find shades of Virender Sehwag in the audacity with which Sobers batted, except Sobers averaged nearly 58 in Test cricket. He finished with 8,032 Test runs, but that was merely chapter one.

Sobers could open the bowling with genuine pace, switch to orthodox left-arm spin, and then, for variety, turn his wrist over and bowl chinaman.

Sunil Gavaskar, who faced him and later idolised him, put it simply: Sobers could bowl "spin", could bowl "quick", could bowl "back-of-the-hand Chinaman stuff", and had he been handed the gloves, Gavaskar reckoned, "he would have done a very good job with that as well."

The 365 And The Six Sixes

Every cricket fan remembers Yuvraj Singh's six sixes in an over. Sobers got there almost four decades earlier.

In 1958, barely 21 years old, Sobers faced Pakistan in Kingston and did not stop batting until he had 365 runs against his name, not out. It was his maiden Test century, arriving as a triple hundred. It stood as the highest individual score in Test history for 36 years, until another West Indian, Brian Lara, went past it with 375 in 1994. That the record eventually fell to a fellow Caribbean genius felt, in retrospect, entirely fitting.

Fast forward a decade and Sobers was playing county cricket for Nottinghamshire. Facing Malcolm Nash, he struck six sixes off six balls, becoming the first player to achieve the feat in top-flight cricket. Nash spent the rest of his career being remembered chiefly for that over.

The Captain Who Built Something

Sobers' greatness was never confined to his own performances. As West Indies captain from 1965 to 1972, he inherited a gifted but inconsistent side and helped lay the foundations for the team Clive Lloyd and later Viv Richards would transform into cricket's dominant force.

Before the West Indies became feared, Sobers proved they could compete with anyone without deference. His legacy wasn't just in the runs he scored or the wickets he took, but in the belief he helped instil in Caribbean cricket.

A Reckoning With Race

Sobers' place in the story of West Indian cricket was never only about runs and wickets. He emerged in an era when Black cricketers, in Barbados and in England, routinely faced discrimination that he later spoke about candidly. He also refused, on principle, every invitation to play in apartheid South Africa, a position he explained clearly in his memoir.

When Nelson Mandela was released and South Africa began dismantling apartheid, the two met, and Mandela named Sobers, alongside Bradman, as his favourite cricketer. Sobers, in turn, described Mandela as "a truly great man".

A Life Honoured

Barbados named him a National Hero. The International Cricket Council later named its award for the best overall performer in the men's game after him—a fitting acknowledgement that versatility itself deserved its own prize.

Nottinghamshire, where Sobers spent much of his county career and scored more than 7,000 first-class runs, said on Friday that the club was "extremely saddened" by his passing. Windies Cricket summed it up more simply: "A great innings has come to an end. In our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers."

There is a particular kind of cricketer whose statistics, however extraordinary, somehow undersell him because they cannot capture what contemporaries felt they were witnessing. Sobers batted like he had nothing to prove and everything to enjoy, bowled in three distinct styles because two apparently weren't enough, and fielded close enough to the bat that fear seemed to be an emotion reserved for everyone else.

For generations of cricketers, there was only one benchmark. There still is.

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