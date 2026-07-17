West Indies Cricket Icon Sir Garfield Sobers Dies Aged 89; Fans Pay Tribute

Sir Garfield Sobers, the legendary West Indies captain widely regarded as one of cricket's greatest all-rounders, has died at the age of 89, just 10 days before his 90th birthday. His death was confirmed on Friday by his son, Daniel.
Paying tribute, Cricket West Indies wrote on X: "A great innings has come to an end. In our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers. 🖤🏏"
A great innings has come to an end. In our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers. 🖤🏏 pic.twitter.com/bv2MO1SJgz— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 17, 2026
Widely credited with helping establish the West Indies as a global cricketing force, Sobers enjoyed a remarkable 20-year Test career between 1954 and 1974. In 93 Tests, the left-handed batter scored 8,032 runs at an average of 57.78, including 26 centuries and 30 half-centuries. With the ball, the left-arm fast-medium bowler claimed 235 Test wickets and also featured in one One-Day International.
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Sobers created one of cricket's most iconic moments in 1968 when, playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan, he became the first batter to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket. In recognition of his enduring legacy, the International Cricket Council has presented the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy to the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year annually since 2004.
Tributes poured in from across the cricketing world following news of his death.
The ICC said in a post on X: "One of the greatest cricketers to have ever graced the game, Sir Garfield Sobers, has sadly passed away. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and @windiescricket as we say goodbye to an ICC Hall of Famer."
One of the greatest cricketers to have ever graced the game, Sir Garfield Sobers, has sadly passed away. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and @windiescricket as we say goodbye to an ICC Hall of Famer.https://t.co/IyeYerI0ok— ICC (@ICC) July 17, 2026
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said: "The BCCI mourns the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, a true icon of the game and one of cricket's greatest-ever all-rounders. His extraordinary achievements, lasting influence on Caribbean cricket and immeasurable contribution to the global game have left an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire generations." The Indian board also shared a video of Sobers interacting with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other Indian players during the West Indies tour in 2024.
The BCCI mourns the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, a true icon of the game and one of cricket's greatest-ever all-rounders.— BCCI (@BCCI) July 17, 2026
His extraordinary achievements, lasting influence on Caribbean cricket and immeasurable contribution to the global game have left an enduring legacy that… pic.twitter.com/5263SNLezn
Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club, where Sobers achieved his historic six-sixes feat, described him as "Cricket's greatest-ever all-rounder, and an iconic figure in Nottinghamshire history," adding that it was "extremely saddened" by his passing.
Cricket's greatest-ever all-rounder, and an iconic figure in Nottinghamshire history.— Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) July 17, 2026
We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers.https://t.co/iFz4m9jCyy pic.twitter.com/5kb6rfYJZU
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Lord's Cricket Ground also paid tribute, saying: "His stature within the game is unmatched: he set the standard by which every player is measured. Our thoughts are with his family and the West Indies cricket community at this time."
It was with huge sadness that news of the death of the great Sir Garfield Sobers reached us here at Lord's today. His stature within the game is unmatched: he set the standard by which every player is measured. Our thoughts are with his family and the West Indies cricket… pic.twitter.com/HGvKZ05K1c— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) July 17, 2026
England Cricket remembered Sobers as "One of the greatest to ever play the game. Forever in our hearts, Sir Garfield Sobers."
One of the greatest to ever play the game.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 17, 2026
Forever in our hearts, Sir Garfield Sobers 🖤 pic.twitter.com/kDi3cjleoj
BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla called Sobers "one of the greatest cricketers the game has ever seen," saying his extraordinary achievements and immense contribution to cricket would continue to inspire generations.
Deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, one of the greatest cricketers the game has ever seen.— Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) July 17, 2026
A legendary all rounder, his extraordinary achievements and immense contribution to cricket will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family,… pic.twitter.com/gufbxjEyM9
Wisden recalled Sobers' record-breaking feat in 1968, calling him "an iconic cricketer," while Royal Challengers Bengaluru said the game was bidding farewell to "one of its greats," adding that his legacy transcends generations.
While playing for Nottinghamshire in 1968, Sir Garfield Sobers became the first player to hit six sixes in an over in a first-class match 👏— Wisden (@WisdenCricket) July 17, 2026
An iconic cricketer ✨ pic.twitter.com/iJCU1guPPU
Fans also flooded social media with tributes, sharing memorable moments from Sobers' illustrious career, including videos of his historic six sixes in an over, celebrating the legacy of a player widely considered one of the finest all-rounders the sport has ever produced.
In 1968 Sir Gary Sobers became the first batter to hit 6 sixes in an over. RIP Sir Gary Sobers, gone, but never forgotten 💔😢🏏 pic.twitter.com/81Ro2Z7Bii— James (@Surreycricfan) July 17, 2026
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