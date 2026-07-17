India Rejects Former Japanese Minister's Claims On Bullet Train Delays, Says Remarks 'At Variance With Facts'

India has dismissed remarks by a former Japanese minister that blamed New Delhi for delays in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project, describing them as "an individual opinion" that is "at considerable variance with facts".

Responding to the comments, the Ministry of External Affairs said discussions between India and Japan on the ambitious bullet train project are progressing well.

"We have seen the post. It is an individual opinion and at considerable variance with facts. India-Japan discussions on Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed train are progressing well," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a question on Friday, 17 July.

What Did The Former Japanese Minister Say?

Jaiswal's response came after Hideki Makihara, Japan's former Justice Minister and a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, blamed India for delays in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

Makihara alleged that the lack of progress in the Indo-Japanese Shinkansen project was due to India's handling of the negotiations and implementation.

"The Shinkansen project in India is something I was involved with myself, but what stood out in international meetings and negotiations was the sheer recklessness of the Indian side, repeated over and over. They just don't keep promises, no matter what. Even if they make a promise, they flip it right away," Makihara wrote on X.

Makihara also criticised the minister overseeing the project, calling the individual "awful."

"They keep pushing their own self-interest right up to the very end. The minister in charge was especially awful-if the top guy's like that, there's no way to have any decent dealings. For the honour of all the Japanese folks who poured their hearts into this, I have to say it: I feel 100% that the reason this hasn't moved forward is entirely on the Indian side," he added.

What Is The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project?

The 508-kilometre Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor is India's first bullet train project, connecting the financial capital, Mumbai, with Ahmedabad.

The project has encountered delays, largely due to slow land acquisition. Under the agreement signed between India and Japan in 2015, the corridor was originally scheduled to be completed within seven years. Japan also agreed to finance 81% of the project and provide its renowned Shinkansen high-speed rail technology.

Highlighting the status of the project, Jaiswal said India and Japan continue to make progress in discussions on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor. "Japan will provide the E10 series train in the early 2030s. The train in question is still under development, " Jaiswal said.

Meanwhile, the MEA says construction work has rapidly progressed. "The first section will be opened in 2027 itself. Therefore, both sides agreed to start operations with the Indian high-speed train. Signalling equipment has been ordered accordingly and is in line with international specifications."

"No Japanese offer was received in this context. The project execution is in line with the common goal of starting the high-speed train project at the earliest," Jaiswal said.

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