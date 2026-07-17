Shashi Tharoor Rescued After Being Trapped in Thiruvananthapuram Hotel Lift for 30 Minutes

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was rescued after getting trapped inside a lift at a private hotel in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday evening. The incident took place at Hotel Prasanth in the PMG area, where the MP had arrived to attend an event.

Tharoor reached the hotel at around 6 pm and was travelling to the sixth floor when the lift malfunctioned, reports said. He was accompanied by members of his personal staff, while three other people were also inside the lift when it came to a halt.

Hotel staff initially attempted to open the lift but were unable to do so. The Kerala Fire and Rescue Services were then alerted and rushed to the spot.

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Firefighters used a hydraulic spreader to open the lift doors and safely rescue Tharoor and the other passengers. Official sources said those trapped inside remained in the lift for around 15 to 30 minutes before being rescued.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Speaking after the rescue, Tharoor said everyone was safe and appreciated the quick response of the Fire and Rescue Services.

"First, I called the lift maintenance personnel and then the hotel staff. They couldn't do anything. Only after that did we call the Fire and Rescue Services," he said.

He added that the firefighters reached the hotel within minutes of being informed and thanked them for their prompt rescue efforts.

"Everyone is okay. The hotel staff came first, but they could not do anything. Then they decided to call the fire force. The fire force arrived within five minutes of being called, and I sincerely thank them," Tharoor said.

Preliminary reports suggest the lift may have malfunctioned due to overloading, though the exact cause has not yet been officially confirmed.

Authorities are expected to examine the incident to determine what led to the lift failure.

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