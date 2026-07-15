Shashi Tharoor Pens Open Letter To Jantar Mantar Protesters, Urges Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor penned an open letter to the protestors gathered at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, urging education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to put an end to his indefinite hunger strike while assuring demonstrators that their concerns can now be raised in Parliament.

In the letter posted on X, he wrote, "To the young people gathered at Jantar Mantar, and those raising your voices peacefully across India: this country hears you. Your anger is not indiscipline — it is the anguish of a generation that did everything right and was still betrayed .You are not alone."

While addressing Wangchuk, he said, "To Shri Sonam Wangchuk-ji, my heartfelt appeal: please end your fast. You have awakened the conscience of the nation; that is what a fast is meant to do. India needs your voice for the long road ahead."

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In his message to the protestors, Tharoor said that with the Parliament back in session, elected representatives have an opportunity to raise the issues highlighted by the movement through democratic debate and legislative processes.

The Congress leader also urged the Centre to engage in meaningful dialogue with the protestors and respond to their concerns instead of allowing the situation to deteriorate further.

India Today reported that Tharoor said he was not just writing as a politician but as someone who is deeply concerned about the anxiety and frustration being experienced by students affected by the examination controversies.

The appeal comes as Wangchuk continues his indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, whose movement is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination irregularities including the NEET paper leak.

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The Times of India reported that Wangchuk's health continues to deteriorate, with doctors monitoring his condition closely as concerns grow over the prolonged hunger strike.

Tharoor's intervention adds to a growing chorus of political leaders, public figures and civil society members who have expressed support for the protestors' demands while simultaneously urging Wangchuk to end his fast in order to safeguard his health.

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