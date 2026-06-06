Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke Joins Demonstration At Jantar Mantar Amid Tight Security

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), joined hundreds of students and young professionals at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday as the youth staged a protest over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests.

The gathering saw participation from school and college students, many of whom arrived wearing cockroach masks, the symbol of the movement. Several attendees carried flowers, books and the national flag, while some school students were accompanied by their parents.

Students at the venue raised slogans and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Dipke Calls For Peaceful Protest

After arriving in Delhi, Dipke urged supporters to maintain discipline and ensure that the demonstration remained peaceful.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Landed. Looking forward to meet you all at Jantar Mantar. Do not forget to carry a book and our Tiranga."

He also encouraged protesters to offer flowers to police personnel.

"Offer flowers to policemen as a gesture of compassion & gratitude. We have to lead this movement with love and peace," Dipke said.

The appeal echoed guidelines issued by the organisation ahead of the protest, which urged participants to avoid confrontation and maintain non-violent conduct.

Security Tightened

With a large turnout expected, security was heightened across the national capital. Additional police personnel were deployed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, border entry points and other sensitive locations.

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Officials said more than 1,000 police personnel were stationed across New Delhi and nearby areas as a precautionary measure.

Despite the heavy security presence, organisers continued to stress that the protest was intended to remain peaceful and focused on student issues.

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk expressed support for the movement and said he would undertake a six-week fast if Dipke were arrested.

Focus On Exam Concerns

The Cockroach Janta Party has emerged as a prominent online movement highlighting concerns over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests.

The group has sought accountability in cases linked to NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSC examinations, arguing that students deserve a fair and transparent system.

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