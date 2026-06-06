CBSE Extends Class 12 Verification, Re-Evaluation Application Deadline: Check New Date Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has given Class 12 students an extra day to apply for answer sheet verification and re-evaluation following complaints about technical issues on its post-result services portal.

In an announcement shared on X, the board said it had decided to extend the application deadline in the interest of students, allowing more time for those facing difficulties during the process.

New Deadline Announced

According to CBSE, the earlier deadline for submitting applications was June 6 at midnight. It has now been extended by one day to June 7 at midnight.

"In the interest of students, CBSE has decided to extend the last date for submission of applications for Verification and Re-evaluation of Question(s) for the Class XII Board Examinations, thereby providing students additional time and support to complete the process," the board said.

CBSE also urged students to note the revised schedule and complete their applications before the new deadline.

Why CBSE Extended The Deadline?

The extension comes after several students reported problems while accessing scanned copies of their answer books and using the board's online post-result services portal.

The portal was launched on June 2 to allow students to request verification of answer sheets and seek re-evaluation if they were dissatisfied with their results.

Following complaints from students, the board decided to provide an additional day so that affected candidates would not miss the opportunity to apply.

What Students Can Report?

CBSE had earlier clarified that students can use the verification process to report issues found in scanned copies of their answer sheets.

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These include missing pages, absent supplementary sheets, missing maps or graphs, blurred scans, incorrect answer books being uploaded, or evaluation being carried out using a different question paper set.

Students can also apply for re-evaluation of specific answers if they believe there has been an error in the assessment.

OSM System Under Scrutiny

The board's post-result process has recently come under public scrutiny after some Class 12 students alleged that the scanned answer sheets made available online did not match their handwriting.

The claims raised concerns about possible discrepancies in the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system used for evaluating board examination papers.

Amid the controversy, the Cabinet Secretariat has announced the formation of a one-member committee to examine the procurement of services related to the OSM system used by CBSE. Investigation is underway.

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