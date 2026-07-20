NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026: Date, Jury, Categories & More — Here's What To Expect

Celebrating outstanding business leaders across India's corporate landscape, NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards will be held on Sunday, July 26. The awards will recognise exceptional leadership, innovations and corporate excellence through a structured evaluation framework that combines quantitative financial screening with qualitative assessment by an independent jury.
The awards will follow a two-stage process, including data-driven screening and independent jury evaluation. In the first step, eligible companies were shortlisted using predefined financial and business metrics. These shortlisted nominees were then reviewed by an eminent jury, which considers both quantitative performance and qualitative factors before selecting the winners.
Some of the notable categories include CEO of the Year, New Economy Leaders, Financial Powerhouse, Wealth Creators, AI Champion, Debutant (IPO) and Green Champion.
Along with data-driven categories, the awards also feature editorial recognitions, including Reformer of the Year, Philanthropist of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Trailblazer of the Year, Atmanirbharata Champion, Lifetime Achievement
NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards will be judged by an independent jury chaired by Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder & Chairman of Bharti Enterprises.
The jury comprises:
- Noel N Tata — Chairman, Tata Trusts
- Cyril Shroff — Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
- Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw — Chairperson, Biocon Group
- UK Sinha — Former Chairman, SEBI
- Jayant Sinha — President, Everstone Group; Visiting Professor, London School of Economics (LSE); Former Union Minister of Finance and Civil Aviation
- Ramesh Damani — Value Investor & Member, BSE
- CS Setty — Chairperson, State Bank of India (SBI)
Non-voting members
- Sanjeev Krishan — Chairperson, PwC India
- Rahul Kanwal — CEO & Editor-in-Chief, NDTV Group
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.