Stock Picks Today: UltraTech, Paytm, SBI Funds, Shyam Metalics, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages issued fresh views on UltraTech Cement Ltd., Paytm, Oberoi Realty Ltd., Sona Blw Precision Forgings Ltd., Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd., SBI Funds Management Ltd. Karur Vyasa Bank, alongside commentary on Indian consumer, FCNR etc.

Jefferies on UltraTech

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 14065 from Rs 14050

Staying Ahead of the Pack

Q1 reflected another qtr of strong execution on both Unit EBITDA and volume growth

EBITDA growth was driven by double digit vol growth & better prices

Mgmt expects pricing to remain stable through the monsoon, amid peak industry costs

Expect double digit volume growth in FY27 with modest EBITDA/t expansion.

GS on UltraTech

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 13500 from Rs 13160

Q1 review: Strong results; Incumbent growing like a challenger

Dominance visible in superior volume growth and relatively better pricing

Prices so far in Q2 have held-up despite it being a monsoon quarter

Ultratech is set to deliver 16% EBITDA CAGR over the next 2 years.

MS on UltraTech

Maintain Overweight; Hike TP to Rs 14700 from Rs 14600

Looking beyond near-term cost inflation

Sharp volume market share gains have been achieved without compromising on realizations

Cost inflation led by the Middle East conflict remains a drag

Key to watch: demand trajectory beyond monsoons.

CLSA on UltraTech

Maintain High-Conviction Outperform; Hike TP to Rs 14000 from Rs 13800

Beat on all fronts

Cost guidance surprises and growth pipeline reiterated

Profitability holds up better and 2Q guidance surprises positively

Strong growth pipeline

Citi on Paytm

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1560 from Rs 1425

EBITDA Momentum Driven by Financial Services & Lower Cloud Costs

Payment GMV growth rate accelerated

Paytm is seeing growth acceleration, led by both merchant & consumer franchises & its delivering solid operating leverage

See upside to earnings (quantum and quality), if UPI-MDR is introduced.

GS on Paytm

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1500 from Rs 1430

Q1FY27 Review: Strong quarter driving estimate upgrades

Growth was driven by market share gains in both offline and online

Strong traction in merchant loan distribution has sustained

Paytm disclosed that it has applied for a wallet license, which could be additional revenue lever

EBITDA margin for Paytm to double vs Q1 levels by FY28

HSBC on Oberoi Realty

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 2310 from Rs 2100

Walking the red carpet in NCR

Q1 was light on pre-sales but big bang launch of Gurugram in Q2 makes up for any apprehension

Expect an acceleration in new launches and momentum for high-quality residential products to continue

Jefferies on FCNR

FCNR-B Mobilisation Off to a Good Start

Conversations with banks indicate that this is mostly fresh money from UAE/Singapore/Hong Kong via internal and partner banks' clients

Mobilisation of $50-70bn will be positive, esp if current IRRs suffice, & best ways to play will be NBFC & smaller private banks

UBS on Sona Blw Precision Forgings Ltd.

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 830

The sum is greater than the parts

Strong legacy business with multiple growth engines

Established track record of scaling adjacent businesses

An early mover in a potentially transformative industry

Forecast consolidated revenue/earnings CAGRs of ~20%/~25% over the next 5 years

This will be supported by an increasingly diversified business mix

CLSA India Consumer

FMCG price survey

5x more price increases than cuts since May; 18% of samples saw raise

Home care saw the biggest price increases

Britannia biscuits saw a price increase of 8% on average

Coconut hair oil saw 11% price cut while VAHO saw a 14% price increase

Consumer prices to remain volatile especially home and personal care products

UBS on Shyam Metalics

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1250

Delivered strong Q1FY27 revenue and EBITDA growth of 23/32% YoY

EBITDA growth led by improving realisations

Margin improved 90 bps YoY through cost optimisation

Shyam, one of our top midcap ideas

GS on Shyam Metalics

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1050

Surpasses estimates; Capacity ramp up is the key growth driver

Kotak Securities on Karur Vyasa Bank

Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 285 from Rs 275

Operational excellence remains intact

Strong operating momentum drives another strong quarter

Growth and asset quality remain reassuring, margin outlook requires patience

Valuation discomfort overrides a strong business performance.

ALSO READ: Shyam Metalics Q1 Review: UBS Calls It A Top Midcap Pick; Goldman Sees Capacity-Led Growth — Check Target Price

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