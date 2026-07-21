US-Iran War: Gulf Under Fire, Hormuz Choked, Tankers Hit - 5 Big Updates As Trump Warns Tehran

The US-Iran conflict escalated further on Tuesday, with US Central Command (CENTCOM) carrying out strikes on Iran for a 10th consecutive night, while Tehran claimed fresh attacks on US military assets across the Gulf and reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz would remain shut.

Gulf Under Fire

Al Jazeera reported that Iran said it launched missile and drone attacks targeting US military facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, claiming to have damaged radar systems, Patriot air defences and other military infrastructure. Bahrain acknowledged Iranian attacks on its civil air navigation systems but said operations remained unaffected. Jordan said it intercepted five Iranian drones, while Kuwait reported damage to a power and water desalination plant and an oil facility.

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Hormuz Choked

Tensions intensified around the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran insisting the strategic waterway remains under Iranian control. Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, citing a military source, said the strait would stay closed as long as US threats and hostile actions continue.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said a tanker off Oman's coast was struck by an unknown projectile, forcing its crew to abandon the vessel. Separately, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed two oil tankers exploded after attempting to use what it described as an unsafe southern route through the strait. CENTCOM disputed the Iranian account.

Tankers Hit

Iran said vessels transiting the waterway must coordinate with Tehran and warned shipping companies against relying on what it called false information from the US military. Iranian officials also said discussions were under way with Oman over possible arrangements for managing traffic through the strait, while maintaining that restrictions would remain in place.

ALSO READ: Iran Targets Amazon Data Infrastructure In Bahrain, Attacks US Military Base In Jordan

Trump Warns Tehran

US President Donald Trump vowed Iran would pay many times over for the deaths of American soldiers, saying recent US strikes hit Iran very hard. CENTCOM said the latest attacks targeted military command centres, missile and drone launch sites, maritime capabilities and air defence systems to reduce threats to regional shipping.

Meanwhile, the US State Department urged Americans worldwide to exercise increased caution, warning of potential attacks on US interests, travel disruptions and airspace closures across the Middle East.

Fuel Prices

The conflict is beginning to hit consumers. According to the Associated Press, citing AAA data, the US national average petrol price has climbed back to $4 per gallon, compared with $3.14 a year earlier, raising concerns that prolonged disruptions in the Gulf could keep energy markets under pressure.

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