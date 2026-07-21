Ceasefire And Hormuz Reopening Or Wider Conflict? Trump Faces Crucial Decision On Iran War, Says Report

US President Donald Trump is approaching a decisive juncture in the Iran war, with American and Israeli officials weighing only two viable paths forward.

According to Axios, the first option is a new ten-day ceasefire aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, while the second involves a full-scale joint military campaign with Israel to force Tehran's capitulation.

Trump has not yet made a decision, the outlet said citing two regional sources with direct knowledge of the matter, though officials believe the coming days will determine which path prevails.

Qatar, Egypt, Pakistan and other regional mediators have reportedly presented Washington and Tehran with a proposal for a ten-day truce.

While the Trump administration is said to be exploring the proposal and urging Israel to avoid steps that could close the diplomatic window, the US military is simultaneously preparing for the talks to fail, having sent additional fighter jets and refuelling aircraft to the region.

Ten consecutive nights of American bombing have reportedly failed to break Iran's grip on the Strait of Hormuz, as at least three US service members have been killed in the renewed fighting and oil prices briefly crossed $100 a barrel over the weekend as Iran widened strikes on shipping and Gulf infrastructure.

Under the proposed ceasefire, both the southern route through Omani waters and the northern route through Iranian waters would reportedly reopen, with Washington and Tehran negotiating longer-term arrangements on transit fees, potentially modelled on the Strait of Malacca.

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Mediators involved include Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatari envoy Ali Al-Thawadi, Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Egyptian and Omani foreign ministers Badr Abdelatty and Badr al-Busaidi.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei confirmed on Monday that mediators were working to prevent further escalation, telling a press briefing that on the proposals, "I prefer not to discuss their details," Axios reported.

A senior US official told the outlet that talks were continuing but that Trump had yet to finish retaliating, adding that Washington may continue bombing Iran for several more days before seriously considering a truce.

ALSO READ: Hormuz Shipping Crisis: Another Tanker Comes Under Attack As Iran-US Tensions Soar

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