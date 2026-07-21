M&M Financial Services Stock Rises Even As Q1 Profit Slips 1%

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL) gained in trade after the non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported a marginal decline in its standalone net profit for the first quarter of FY27, even as its consolidated earnings posted strong growth.

The stock gained after investors welcomed healthy loan growth, better asset quality and lower impairment charges, even as standalone profit edged lower.

Standalone profit slips 1% in Q1

Mahindra Finance reported a standalone net profit of around Rs 530 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, down nearly 1% from the corresponding period last year.

The decline came despite healthy growth in income, as the company continued to invest in business expansion and absorbed higher operating costs.

However, the lender's consolidated performance remained strong.

Lower impairment boosts earnings

A key driver of the strong consolidated performance was the decline in impairment charges.

The impairment charge on financial instruments fell 18.4% year-on-year to Rs 567.32 crore from Rs 695.11 crore.

As a result, consolidated profit before tax (PBT) jumped 76.6% to Rs 1,242.22 crore from Rs 703.58 crore.

The group's net profit margin expanded to 16.2% from 10.55% a year earlier, while basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to Rs 6.66 from Rs 4.06.

The company reported no exceptional items during the quarter.

Financing business remains strong

Mahindra Finance's core financing business continued to deliver healthy growth.

Revenue from financing activities rose 13.6% to Rs 5,314.65 crore, while the segment's profit before tax nearly doubled, rising 93.7% to Rs 1,173.27 crore.

Meanwhile, revenue from other businesses, including insurance broking, asset management and trusteeship services, increased 22.8% to Rs 480.96 crore.

However, profit from this segment declined 29.5% to Rs 68.95 crore.

Balance sheet expands

The company's balance sheet continued to strengthen during the quarter. Total assets increased 15.6% year-on-year to Rs 1.68 trillion from Rs 1.45 trillion.

Its consolidated debt-to-equity ratio stood at 4.97 times as of June 30, compared with 4.68 times a year ago.

Why did the stock rise?

Although standalone profit slipped marginally, investors appeared encouraged by the sharp improvement in consolidated earnings, lower credit costs, healthy growth in financing operations and a stronger balance sheet.

The decline in impairment charges and the near doubling of profit before tax in the financing business also boosted market sentiment, helping the stock trade higher despite the modest fall in standalone profit.

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