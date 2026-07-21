Buy, Sell Or Hold: Union Bank, Ather Energy, HDFC Bank, Suzlon, JTL Industries, Havells India — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Union Bank of India Ltd.? Should you hold shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Ather Energy Ltd.?

Gaurav Sharma, Vice President & Head of Research @ Globe Capital, Saurabh Jain, Equity Head, Research, SMC Global Securities, and Krupali Prakashkumar Nakar, Independent Research Analyst provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Union Bank of India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 178.08)

Gaurav: Hold

PSU Banks are performing well.

Union Bank has good set of numbers.

It has set the tone for upwards towards Rs 178 is the immediate near-term.

Rs 185 levels can be expected from the stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 770.15)

Saurabh: Hold

Banks will take some time to get into its historical net interest margin.

Hold but do not add more.

Can add ICICI Bank also

Ather Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,283.90)

Saurabh: Book some profits

The company is still bleeding in financials.

Valuations are expensive.

Even if things turn around, stock price reflect future-forward earning.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 569)

Gaurav: Hold

Stock has rallied too much in short-time.

Can book profits if stock is in reasonable quantity in the portfolio.

Hold and look for targets close to Rs 610.

Suzlon Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 53.17)

Saurabh: Hold

The Q1FY27 results for the company has been good.

Stock is largely moving in a range.

Things have been better from the company's balance sheet perspective.

Good hold for the long run.

JTL Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 76.32)

Krupali: Hold

If the stock is in loss in portfolio, don't average it.

Stock is consolidating.

Hold the stock and don't average it out.

Havells India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,219.30)

Krupali: Hold

Stock is giving bullish outlook.

Can hold for long term.

Wait for good profits to come.

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