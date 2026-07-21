Buy, Sell Or Hold: Titan, VA Tech Wabag, Eternal, Patanjali Foods, BHEL, Jubilant Ingrevia — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of VA Tech Wabag Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Titan Company Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Eternal Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Patanjali Foods Ltd.?

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Hem Securities Ltd., Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking, and Laxmikant Shukla, Senior Technical Research Analyst, Yes Security Limited provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Titan Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 4,679.00)

Astha: Wait and watch

Good quarterly update where they have mentioned about the revenue.

Strong addition of the stores.

Valuations are high, fundamentals are very strong and markets are not in a good shape.

Keep patience, will show some positive move in the long-term.

VA Tech Wabag Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,096.00)

Ajit: Can add more

Stock has experienced very strong directional movie.

For short-term, can accumulate the stock further.

Can add keeping Rs 1,950 as the stop loss.

Eternal Ltd. (CMP: Rs 284.45)

Laxmikant: Hold

Eternal has seen decent upside move after crossing above its 200 DMA.

Will be positive till it remains above Rs 265 zone.

Fresh buying will happen once Rs 295-300 zone is crossed.

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 265.

Patanjali Foods Ltd. (CMP: Rs 338.55)

Astha: Hold but don't add

They have got very strong distribution network and strong FMCG mix.

Kind of growth are good but margins are showing pressure.

Valuations are on the higher side.

Don't add but if hold if it is in your portfolio.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) (CMP: Rs 412.90)

Laxmikant: Hold

Upcoming support is at the level of Rs 400.

At Rs 400, we can see some sort of reversal pattern and a pullback move can be seen.

Hold with the stop loss of Rs 400.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. (CMP: Rs 762.80)

Ajit: Hold

Near-term looks like we are close to hurdle area Rs 780 area.

Ideal approach is to maintaining trailing stop loss at Rs 730 mark.

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 800.

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