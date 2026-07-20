Buy, Sell Or Hold: Ashok Leyland, Canara Bank, Trent, Vedanta Steel And Sagility — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Canara Bank Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Trent Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Sagility Ltd.?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president of research and advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd., and Rajesh Agarwal, head of research, AUM Capital provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Ashok Leyland (CMP: Rs 154.80)

Upadhyay: Buy

Prices are making an inverse head and shoulder.

One can consider buying if trading above Rs 149 levels.

With a potential gain towards Rs 167, with targets towards Rs 177 and Rs 178.

Canara Bank (CMP: Rs 128.82)

Agarwal: Hold

Private sector index is down, PSU banking index is up, it is a divergent trend.

PSU banks giving very decent numbers.

Indication that times have changed in the PSU space.

Continuing with a PSU bank is a good idea.

Is a good idea to hold.

Vedanta Iron And Steel (CMP: Rs 32.92)

Agarwal: Hold

Business as such is doing good.

Stock has been moving into ASM, volumes going down, correction coming up,

Hold for one year.

Targets of Rs 40- Rs 45.

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Sagility (CMP: Rs 41.31)

Agarwal: Sell Partially

After results try to reduce your quantity.

Trent (CMP: Rs 2,925.90)

Agarwal: Buy/Sell/Hold

Buy the stock

Power Finance Corp. (CMP: Rs 413.85)

Agarwal: Hold

Dividend yield at 5%.

Asset quality has improved.

A good hold.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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