India Name 20-Member Squad For FIH Hockey World Cup 2026; Harmanpreet Singh To Lead

Hockey India unveiled on Monday the 20-member men's squad for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026, scheduled to be held from August 15-30.

Defender and ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will captain the side, while veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh, India's most-capped men's international, adds invaluable experience to a squad that combines established stars with emerging talent.

The goalkeeping duties will be shared by Mohith HS and Suraj Karkera.

India's defensive line features Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit and Yashdeep Siwach.

The midfield will be anchored by the experienced trio of Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad, alongside Nilakanta Sharma and promising youngsters Rajinder Singh and Aditya Arjun Lalage.

The forward line comprises Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and Shilanand Lakra, who will shoulder India's attacking responsibilities.

The Men In Blue have been drawn in Pool D alongside England, Pakistan and Wales, with all of their group-stage matches set to be played in Amstelveen, Netherlands. The team will open their campaign against Wales on August 15, followed by clashes against England on August 17 and arch-rivals Pakistan on August 19, in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the group stage.

India have won the men's hockey world cup once when the tournament was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 1975.

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India's squad for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026

Goalkeepers : Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera

: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera Defenders : Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach

: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach Midfielders : Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage

: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra

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