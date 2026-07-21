Iran Targets Amazon Data Infrastructure In Bahrain, Attacks US Military Base In Jordan

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for a cruise missile attack on Amazon's central data infrastructure in Bahrain on Tuesday, as hostilities between Tehran and Washington show no sign of abating.

The claim was carried by Tasnim, a semi-official Iranian news agency with close ties to the state.

The IRGC's Aerospace Force said it had destroyed the tech giant's facility, though the assertion has not been independently verified, and neither Amazon, Bahraini officials nor Washington had responded at the time of writing.

IRGC described the strike as part of a wider offensive against American-linked assets in the region.

The Guard also claimed to have hit US military installations in Jordan, including a missile defence radar system and an Air Force F-15 fighter jet, framing the operation as an effort to dismantle regional radar and defence systems ahead of further drone and missile action.

A day earlier, the IRGC had claimed strikes on drone maintenance infrastructure at Bahrain's Sakhir Air Base, alongside vessel preparation facilities at Salman Port and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.

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Meanwhile, CENTCOM said the US military carried out its tenth consecutive night of strikes on Iran, aimed at curbing Tehran's capacity to target commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump had earlier said Iran had been struck "very hard" in response to the deaths of three American soldiers.

Iranian state media, meanwhile, said Tehran had retaliated by hitting two oil tankers in the strait along with US military assets in Bahrain and Kuwait. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described the conflict as having escalated into a "full-scale war" with the United States.

Separately, CENTCOM said its most recent operations had targeted Iranian command centres, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and air defence systems.

ALSO READ: Iran Will Pay For Killing Of American Soldiers, Trump Warns As US Launches Fresh Strikes

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