Paytm To Invest Rs 100 Crore In Paytm Money Via Rights Issue

Paytm parent One97 Communications plans for an investment of up to Rs 100 crore in its subisidiary Paytm Money Limited via rights issue, the company announced in an exchange filing on Monday, July 20.

Subject to necessary approvals, the investment is proposed to support Paytm Money's growth and business requirements, including technology investments, regulatory capital requirements and expansion of its investment and wealth management businesses, it said.

Along with rights issue plan, One97 Communications announced April to June quarter results for the fiscal 2027 on Monday. The company reported a 8.1% jump in its consolidated revenue for the first quarter to Rs 2,448 crore sequentially, compared to Rs 2,264 crore.

Paytm's net profit rose 20% to Rs 220 quarter-on-quarter from Rs 184 crore. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) advanced 54% to Rs 203, compared to the previous quarter's Rs 132 crore. The Ebitda margin expaned to 8.3% from 5.8% in the quarter prior. The company has clocked a profit for the fifth straight quarter.

ALSO READ: Paytm Q1 Results: Profit Clocked For 5th Straight Quarter, Revenue Nears Rs 2,500 Crore

Paytm Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 8.1% to Rs 2,448.00 crore versus Rs 2,264.00 crore.

Net Profit up 20% to Rs 220.00 crore versus Rs 184.00 crore.

Ebitda up 54% to Rs 203.00 crore versus Rs 132.00 crore.

Margin at 8.3% versus 5.8%.

ALSO READ: Paytm Gets Fresh Target Price Hikes After Q1 Beat — Here's What Brokerages See As Next Growth Trigger

Paytm Share Price History

One97 Communications shares closed 0.04% lower at Rs 1,347.50, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.39% decline of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs1,350.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 1,348.00. In terms of 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 930.60 and a high of Rs 1,407.00.

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