Maruti Suzuki Hikes Car Prices By Up To Rs 30,000; New Rates Effective August 2026

Amid rising input costs and persistent inflationary pressures, Maruti Suzuki India on Monday announced a price hike of up to Rs 30,000 across its passenger vehicle range, effective from August, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company said the price hike, which will come into effect next month, is aimed at partially offsetting the impact of higher production costs.

This would mark the second hike within a span of two months, as Maruti Suzuki had last raised the car prices by up to Rs 30,000 in June 2026.

While Maruti Suzuki has taken several measures over the past few months to absorb the increase through cost-cutting initiatives and operational efficiencies, it said the prevailing cost environment has made it necessary to pass on a portion of the burden to customers.

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"The company has decided to increase the prices of its models across its portfolio by up to Rs 30,000," Maruti Suzuki said in the filing, adding that the exact increase will vary depending on the model.

The automaker said it had made continuous efforts to minimise the impact of rising costs through internal efficiency measures.

However, with inflationary pressures remaining elevated and the adverse cost environment persisting, it has limited room to absorb the entire increase without revising prices.

Maruti Suzuki emphasised that it would continue to keep the impact on customers to the minimum extent possible, even as it seeks to protect margins in the face of higher raw material and manufacturing expenses.

The latest revision follows a series of price hikes announced by the company over the past year as automakers continue to grapple with rising commodity prices, supply chain costs and broader inflationary trends.

The upcoming increase will apply across Maruti Suzuki's model lineup, although the quantum of the hike will differ from one vehicle to another.

Following the price hike announcement, Maruti Suzuki share prices edged up. The scrip closed 0.93% higher at Rs 13,640 apiece, as against a 0.21% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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