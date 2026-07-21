Richie Mehta's Phoolan To Have World Premiere At Toronto International Film Festival

Prime Video's upcoming Hindi original film Phoolan has earned a coveted spot at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival. Written and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, the film has been selected for the festival's prestigious Special Presentations section, where it will make its world premiere before a global audience, according to TIFF.

This choice also signifies another significant international recognition for Indian cinema, at one of the world's most prestigious film festivals.

The world premiere of Phoolan is scheduled for September 16 at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto. This year's Toronto International Film Festival will run from September 10 to September 20, bringing together acclaimed filmmakers and productions from around the world.

The Special Presentations category is known for showcasing high-profile international films and anticipated premieres, placing Phoolan among some of the festival's biggest titles.

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Story Inspired by Phoolan Devi's life

As the film is based on the autobiography I, Phoolan – The Autobiography of India's Bandit Queen, it just covers one of the most memorable parts of the life of Phoolan Devi rather than attempting to chronicle her entire journey.

The narrative centres on a dramatic 48-hour siege, during which Phoolan finds herself surrounded by thousands of armed men. The film focuses on the emotional and human aspects of this intense episode, offering a fresh perspective on one of India's most talked-about historical figures.

Cast, Production Team

Actor Sneha Kumari takes on the title role of Phoolan Devi. The supporting cast features Anurag Thakur, Vikram Pratap Singh, Aakash Dahiya, Prateek Pachori and Dev Dutt Budholiya.

The project has been written and directed by Richie Mehta, whose previous work has received international recognition. The film is produced by Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Kanwal Kohli and Richie Mehta under the banner of Namah Pictures.

Phoolan will bring this intense part of Phoolan Devi's life to a worldwide audience with the world premiere screening at TIFF 2026.

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