Who Is Prashant Lokhande, The New CBSE Chairman Appointed After OSM Row?

In a significant administrative change, the Union government has appointed Prashant Sitaram Lokhande, a senior IAS officer, as the new chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Lokhande's appointment follows the transfer of former chairman Rahul Singh and secretary Himanshu Gupta, a move that comes as the board faces criticism linked to its On-Screen Marking (OSM) framework.

The leadership change arrives amid growing scrutiny of the CBSE's online evaluation mechanism for Class 12 examinations. Complaints have surfaced over alleged mismatches in answer sheets and technical problems that may have affected the marking process.

ALSO READ: CBSE Evaluation Row: Teen Whistleblower Sarthak Sidhant Appears Before Parliamentary Panel To Raise Concerns

Who Is Prashant Sitaram Lokhande?

Lokhande, a member of the 2001 Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre of the IAS, currently occupies the role of Additional Secretary in the Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs, according to an order cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

His career has included stints as Deputy Commissioner, Counsellor, Private Secretary, Director and Joint Secretary, among others. He has also been recognised twice with the State Award (Gold) for exemplary service.

Sitaram brings a technical background to the role, having earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Pune University and a postgraduate diploma in Industrial Engineering from NITIE Mumbai. He has been appointed CBSE chairperson while retaining the rank and remuneration of an Additional Secretary.

ALSO READ: CBSE Chairman, Secretary Transferred; Centre Orders Probe Into OSM Services Procurement

Allegations Against The CBSE

The leadership overhaul comes against the backdrop of increasing criticism of CBSE's digital marking framework, with concerns being raised over reported discrepancies in the evaluation of examination papers.

As part of its response, the government has ordered an inquiry into the procurement process associated with the OSM system and constituted a single-member panel for the purpose.

The review will be conducted under the leadership of S Radha Chauhan, who has been given the mandate to consult and seek assistance from officials across departments as required.

The inquiry is likely to examine how the digital evaluation platform was procured, the process through which vendors were chosen, and a range of operational challenges that have sparked concerns over technical reliability and transparency.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.