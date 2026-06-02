CBSE Chairman, Secretary Transferred; Centre Orders Probe Into OSM Services Procurement

The Centre has initiated a significant administrative reshuffle at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), transferring both its Chairman and Secretary, people familiar with the matter told NDTV Profit.

The move coincides with the constitution of a government-appointed inquiry committee to examine the procurement of On-Screen Marking (OSM) services by the board, amid growing scrutiny over the project's implementation and adherence to procurement procedures.

The panel is expected to review the tendering process, vendor selection and execution of the OSM system, which has come under the spotlight following concerns over CBSE's technology-driven examination and post-result services.

The developments follow criticism of the board's handling of services after the declaration of Class 10 and Class 12 examination results. Rahul Singh, an IAS officer who oversaw board operations and examination reforms, and Himanshu Gupta, who supervised administrative functions including finance and affiliations, have been transferred as part of the reshuffle.

ALSO READ: '1.5 Million Hits In 2 Minutes': CBSE's Re-Evaluation Platform Faces Major Cyberattack Attempt

Questions over CBSE's digital infrastructure emerged after students seeking scanned copies of answer sheets reported issues such as blurred images, missing pages and technical glitches on the board's online platforms.

Subsequent attention shifted to the OSM system used during the evaluation process. Allegations related to the procurement and tendering of associated services, along with concerns around cybersecurity and the efficiency of re-evaluation mechanisms, triggered calls for greater transparency and accountability.

In response, CBSE introduced corrective measures, including extending deadlines and issuing procedural clarifications, while maintaining that genuine grievances would be addressed through established channels.

Separately, the Centre has constituted a one-member inquiry committee, headed by S. Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission, to investigate the procurement of OSM services.

ALSO READ: CBSE Verification And Re-Evaluation Portal Goes Live | Check Step-By-Step Guide

According to an official order, the committee has been authorised to seek assistance from officers of other government departments and agencies as required. Secretarial support for the inquiry will be provided by the Capacity Building Commission.

The panel has been directed to submit its findings to the Department of Personnel and Training within one month.

The inquiry comes even as the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education is examining concerns related to the implementation of the OSM system and broader issues surrounding evaluation practices at CBSE.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.